BJP MP Varun Gandhi tests Covid positive; writes about ‘third wave’ and ‘elections’

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi said on Sunday that he was infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with fairly strong symptoms. The Pilibhit MP tweeted that he was in his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh for three days which is due for an Assembly election next month.

‘After being in Pilibhit for 3 days, I have tested positive for Covid with fairly strong symptoms. We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign’, Gandhi tweeted on Sunday. The BJP MP further urged the Election Commission to extend precautionary vaccine doses to candidates and political workers.

After being in Pilibhit for 3 days, I have tested positive for COVID with fairly strong symptoms. We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign. The Election Commission should extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers as well. — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 9, 2022

Uttar Pradesh and four states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – will go to the polls next month despite a frightening surge of COVID-19 cases in the third wave.