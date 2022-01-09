Dubai Mall announces one-day mega sale with 90% discount on top brands

Dubai: Dubai Mall has announced one-day mega sale with 90% discounts on top global brands. The mega sale will be on Saturday, January 15. The mega sale is launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.?

‘DSF is calling all savvy shoppers to check out the deals just 24 hours beforehand on the social handle @StyledByDubai or the Dubai Shopping Festival website www.mydsf.ae for the chance to grab a bargain. The deal will be live in-store or online from 10 am the following day and only while stocks last’, said DSF.

DSF announced that all malls and retail stores in Dubai are following strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols issued by public health authorities for the safety of visitors.