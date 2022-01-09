Gulf country tightens Covid-19 restrictions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government announced that it is mandatory to wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols in all indoor and outdoor areas. The government had said that fine will be imposed on violators.

Also Read; State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

According to the new guidelines issued, a fine of 1,000 Saudi riyals will be imposed on those who do not wear face masks in public places. The fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.