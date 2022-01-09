Locked your Android device? Unable to unlock it? Here’s how you can do it

It’s critical to keep your Android phone safe from prying eyes by encrypting it with a password or PIN. However, with fingerprint sensors and Face ID unlocking, there is a risk that you will forget your phone’s PIN, password, or pattern. What if your fingerprint sensor or Face ID fails as well? Furthermore, nothing is worse than going above the limit to test your password. It appears that the entire universe is working against you! But don’t worry, you will be safe with this method!

Even if you forget or don’t know your Android phone’s password, you may still use it in a variety of ways. We are talking about DroidKit here. DroidKit is a dependable and thorough programme that can help you with a range of Android difficulties, including unlocking the screen passcode on your smartphone. Any type of passcode, including PIN codes, pattern passwords, fingerprint ID, face recognition, and classic 4 to 6-digit passwords, may be unlocked using DroidKit.

Are you considering whether or not it will work with your Android phone? DroidKit is compatible with all Android smartphones, so don’t worry. It also does not necessitate any certain preconditions in order to function with your device. You can easily download the software and connect it to your phone using a charging USB cord from your Windows or macOS computer. Here are the steps to unlocking your Android phone with the DroidKit software.

Step 1: On your Windows or macOS computer, download and install the DroidKit app.

Step 2: Next, open the DroidKit software and press the ‘Unlock Screen’ button.

Step 3: Use a USB cord to connect your Android phone to your computer. Tap ‘Start’ after it’s connected.

Step 4: It will launch a ‘Preparing Device COnfiguration File’ page with a progress bar that shows where the configuration is in the process.

Step 5: You will be alerted after the setup procedure has been completed. Then choose ‘Remove Now’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 6: Tap ‘Next’ after selecting your Android phone model.

Step 7: You will almost certainly need to boot into recovery mode and remove the cache disc. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for your specific cellphone and complete the process on your phone.

Step No. 8: You will be given the option of ‘Removing Screen Lock’ with a progress metre once it is completed. After that, you will be able to easily access your Android system.