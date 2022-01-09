Mahanagar Gas Limited hikes CNG, PNG prices

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai. The revised price will come into effect from January 8, 2022 midnight. Earlier in December 17 the prices were hiked.

MGL has increased the basic price of CNG by Rs 2.50/kg, while the price of domestic PNG has been increased by Rs 1.50/SCM. The revised price of CNG that fuels vehicles will go up from Rs 63.50/kg to Rs 66/kg. The price of PNG for domestic use will go up from Rs 38/SCM to Rs 39.50/SCM.