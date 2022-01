Muslim man from Kerala dress as Hindu deity at wedding; Booked

Mangaluru: A Muslim bridegroom and family members of the bride were charged for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus during a wedding ceremony. The case was registered based on a complaint from Chethan from Vitla Padnuru village of Bantwal taluk, alleging that the bridegroom had dressed up as Koragajja, a revered Hindu demigod in the Tulunadu area.

Umarulla Bashit, hailing from Uppala near Manjeshwaram, who was attending the wedding ceremony at the residence of Aziz at Salethur in Kolnadu village of Bantwal taluk on Thursday night, was wearing the attire of Koragajja and danced along with his friends in a way that defamed the demigod, the complaint said. The youth also circulated video clippings of the dance on social media platforms which later went viral.

The police registered the case for offences punishable under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion). Bantwal BJP SC Morcha president Keshava Daipala too filed a complaint against Azeez in Vittal police station alleging ‘caste abuse’.

Former city mayor and Dakshina Kannada district Muslim federation president K Ashraf also condemned the conduct of Bashit and other family members, saying such behaviour goes against the norms followed by Muslims during weddings. By dressing up as a deity, the groom has insulted a community in a communally sensitive region, he added.