Omicron surge gets allowances ! IndiGo waives rebooking fee

IndiGo announced on Sunday that it will cancel almost 20% of its flights due to the rapid surge in Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant and that it will waive change fees till March 31 in response to consumer demands. Change fee is an amount paid by a passenger to switch to a different flight date. According to a press release from the airline, a considerable number of IndiGo customers are changing their vacation plans due to the rising number of Covid infections. ‘ In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, for flights up to March 31, 2022, it mentioned.

The budget carrier said with reduced demand it will also selectively withdraw some flights from service. ‘Where possible, cancellation of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B (section) on our website,’ it noted.