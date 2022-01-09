Pics of halos of light around sun amid heavy snowfall in US go viral

Beautiful photographs of halos of light around the sun taken in Minnesota, US, with gorgeous snowy backdrops and bright blue sky have gone popular on social media.

Sun dog is a fantastic phenomenon that occurs when light refracts through ice crystals high in the sky. They are coloured light dots that are 22 degrees to the left, right or both from the sun. They also cause the sun to be surrounded by a ring of light. This is known as the Kaleidoscopic Effect.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sun halos were seen in Minnesota, in the United States. Carol Bauer, an amateur photographer, went outdoors to capture the uncommon sight with her camera.

After a heavy snowstorm the night before, the temperature was -5°C with a wind chill of -31°C, and the sun dogs were visible.

This isn’t the first time people have noticed sun halos in the sky. In June last year, a very uncommon rainbow-coloured sun halo was seen over Hyderabad city around midday. Bengaluru citizens also observed the magnificent visual spectacle in May 2021.