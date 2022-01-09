PM Modi announces 26 December to be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared December 26 to be ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ in honour of the valiant sacrifice of the young sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. The PM announced the news on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, ‘Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice’.

Veer Baal Diwas will be observed on the same day as the Mughals sealed Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh alive in a wall. Modi described it as an appropriate homage to the heroic souls.

‘The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them’, he said.