PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting of officials on Sunday to assess the country’s pandemic situation. The last meeting by PM Modi was held on December 24 . Since then, the country’s pandemic condition has changed with daily cases rising and Omicron becoming the dominant variant in several cities. The announcement of the election schedule in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, as well as the expansion of the vaccination campaign were among the other developments that took place in the intervening period. Teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 are being vaccinated against Covid, while frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities will be able to get precaution doses from January 10.

The Covid-19 tally in India has been steadily climbing over the last few days. India recorded 1.59 lakh cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to over 6 lakh. To combat the spread of Omicron, which is thought to be fueling the current surge, several states have reinstated weekend curfews, night curfews, and other restrictions.