PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting today amid surge in cases

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting of the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the country at 4.30 pm on Sunday. The review meeting comes amid a massive spike in the nationwide coronavirus tally with 1,59,632 fresh cases registered only in the last 24 hours.

According to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days. The daily positivity rate is recorded at 10.21%.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant, which reportedly causes the latest resurgence in cases in India and across the world has been detected in 27 states in the country. The Omicron tally of the country meanwhile has risen to 3,623.