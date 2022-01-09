State government imposes new Covid restrictions, schools closed till February 15

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government imposed new Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The new curbs were imposed in view of rising Covid-19 cases. The new curbs will come into force from January 9.

According to the new guidelines, all schools and colleges will remain shut for physical classes till February 15. Public gatherings of more than 5 people will be prohibited from 11 pm to 5 am.

Also Read: Strong earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Salons and private offices will operate at 50% capacity, and spas, malls, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. Hotels, restaurants, cinemas, playgrounds and tourist spots will remain open till 10 pm only at 50% capacity. Home delivery of food will be allowed.

#Omicron: Maharashtra Govt to impose night curfew (11pm-5am) from Jan 10, bar movement of people in groups of 5 or more Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks to remain closed Hair cutting salons and malls to operate at 50% capacity pic.twitter.com/ZG0GaMulAw — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths. Mumbai city alone reported 20,318 new cases and 5 deaths. The total number of asymptomatic patients were 82% and the bed occupancy stood at 21.4%.