5-10% active Covid cases need hospitalization at present, may change rapidly: Heath secy

The latest upsurge in coronavirus infections appears to be driven by the ‘variant of concern’ (VoC) Omicron and the persistent presence of the other strain Delta, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to his counterparts in states and union territories on Monday.

According to Bhushan, 5-10 percent of active cases require hospitalisation in this current spike. He also warned that the situation is dynamic and evolving, and the requirement for hospitalisation may change rapidly. He also asked officials in all states and Union territories to keep an eye on the total number of active cases, those in home isolation, and patients in need of oxygen, ICU beds, and ventilator support.

According to the government, the demand for healthcare staff and their availability should be assessed on a daily basis based on this monitoring.