All on-going probes halted; SC appoints panel headed by Ex-judge in Punjab ‘security lapse’ issue

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered to stop all on-going enquiries on Punjab ‘security lapse’ issue, and formed an inquiry panel to investigate the matter. The court has formed an inquiry panel comprising the DGP of Chandigarh, IG of NIA, the registrar general of the high court. The panel will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

‘We are thinking of appointing a retired SC judge to head the inquiry committee. The committee, comprising DGP of Chandigarh, IG of NIA, the registrar general of the high court, and the additional DG of Punjab, can conduct the inquiry and file a report’, CJI NV Ramana said.

The Centre claimed that PM Narendra Modi’s convoy started from Bathinda airport after the DGP told the SPG that the route was clear. He further pointed out a complete intelligence failure. ‘The PM’s convoy reached within 100 metres [of the site of the protest by farmers]. It was the responsibility of the DGP’, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Also read: Shashi Tharoor’s new ‘word of the day’ is another dig at BJP

However, the top court slammed the Centre by pointing out that the arguments made by the Centre were contradictory. ‘Your show-cause notice is contradictory. In the same notice, you’re saying that you are constituting a committee [for inquiry] and then you say they are guilty. Who has held them guilty? Where was the inquiry?’, Justice Surya Kant said. ‘The impression you’re giving to the court is that you have already made up your mind. So, why did you come to the court and tell us on Friday that you will hold your horses?’, Justice Hima Kohli said.

Also read: ‘In talks with other parties’: Goa BJP minister Michael Lobo resigns

On January 7, the SC had asked for travel and communication records of the Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab to be preserved. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had pointed out lapses on the part of the Punjab Police. He said that the incident had a serious potential to cause international embarrassment. He also said Punjab’s Director General of Police did not give any warning of road blockages.