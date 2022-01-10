Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar tests positive for COVID-19; hospitalised

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar has tested positive for COVID-19. Majumdar, who represents the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, has been hospitalised after being detected with viral infection.

Earlier, BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul, general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty and former state vice-president Biswapriyo Roychowdhury had also tested positive.

Notably, the state has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. It is the second state after Maharashtra in terms of the highest active cases. Bengal has been amongst the top three states with Maharashtra and Kerala since last month, contributing to the highest number of active cases in India.