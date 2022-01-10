Covid-19 Update: Country bans big public gatherings, closes schools

Kathmandu: Nepal government imposed new Covid-19 restrictions in the country. According to the new guidelines, all public gatherings including political rallies and religious functions involving more than 25 people had been prohibited. Only people with proof of vaccination will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and public offices as well as parks from January 21. Schools will be closed till January 29.

Nepal reported 1,357 new cases on Monday, the biggest single-day jump since September last year, taking its total to 833,946 since the pandemic began. The death toll from the coronavirus is 11,606. Nepal has reported 27 omicron cases.

Hospitals have been ordered to maintain adequate supplies of oxygen and keep staff at the ready. Only 37% of its population of 30 million have been fully vaccinated in Nepal.