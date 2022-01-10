Covid surge: Kerala caps attendance at weddings, funerals to 50

In response to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Kerala government reduced the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and funerals in the state to 50 on Monday.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a slew of pandemic-related announcements after a Covid-19 review meeting during the day.

According to sources, the government order regarding the same, however, did not specify if the limit is applicable to closed locations or open venues or both.

The government announced last week that 150 people would be allowed to attend such events in open spaces, while the limit would be 75 for closed venues.