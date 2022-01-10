Etihad Airways announces special airfares

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced special airfares for passengers travelling to select destinations across Europe, the US, Pakistan and the Middle East.

Economy class airfares start from as low as Dh795 to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Dh995 to Amman, Dh1,195 to Cairo, Dh1,995 to London, Paris and Bangkok and Dh2,995 to New York and Washington. The sale will run until January 21, 2022, and passengers can travel until May 31, 2022.

Economy Class:

Abu Dhabi to London Dh 1,995

Abu Dhabi to Paris Dh 1,995

Abu Dhabi to New York Dh 2,995

Abu Dhabi to Washington Dh 2,995

Abu Dhabi to Cairo Dh 1,195

Abu Dhabi to Amman Dh 995

Abu Dhabi to Islamabad Dh 795

Abu Dhabi to Bangkok Dh 1,995

Business Class:

Abu Dhabi to London Dh9,995

Abu Dhabi to Paris Dh 9,995

Abu Dhabi to New York Dh 14,995

Abu Dhabi to Washington Dh 2,995

Abu Dhabi to Cairo Dh 3,995

Abu Dhabi to Milan Dh 9,995

Abu Dhabi to Zurich Dh 9,995

Abu Dhabi to Geneva Dh 9,995