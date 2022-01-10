Explosion kills 9 children in Eastern Afghanistan

An explosion in Eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border killed nine children and injured four others on Monday, according to the office of a Taliban-appointed governor. The blast occurred in the region of Lalopar, in eastern Nagarhar province, when a cart peddling food products collided with an old, unexploded mortar shell. No other details were immediately available.

The Islamic State group, which has staged many attacks targeting Afghanistan’s new rulers since the Taliban gained control of the country in mid-August, has its headquarters in the province. The IS has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, carrying out dozens of terror attacks, the majority of which have targeted the country’s Shiite Muslims.