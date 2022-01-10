Expo 2020 Dubai announces $50,000 prize for early learning experts

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has announced new awarding field under the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning with a prize money worth $50,000. Two new categories for the award are ‘Best Research and Studies and Best Programmes’, ‘Curricula, Methodologies and Teaching Methods’. The award have been launched to attract top international experts in early learning.

Upon the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, Eng. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award of Education, inaugurated the Award’s International Field of Early Learning.