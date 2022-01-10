‘Finally Covid catches up with me’: Actor- politician Khushbu tests positive for Covid

Tamil Nadu BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar informed today that she has been infected with coronavirus and that she has isolated herself. The BJP leader said she hates being alone and asked people to get tested if they show any symptoms.

‘Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose, did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs’, Khushbu tweeted.

— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 10, 2022

Many celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Sathyaraj, Arjun Vijay, S Thaman and Shobhana had recently tested positive for coronavirus. The West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar has also tested positive for COVID-19.

