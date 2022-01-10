Gulf country to resume offline classes for primary, kindergarten students

Riyadh: Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia announced that in-person classes will resume for students in kindergarten and primary classes from January 23. Only students under 12 will be allowed to return to schools. Students with health problems are exempted from this decision. They can continue online mode of learning.

Earlier in last week, Saudi Arabia had made face masks mandatory in all public places. The Ministry of Interior also issued a warning that said those who violate Covid-19 safety measures and preventive protocols will face hefty fines.

Anyone who fails to wear a face mask will be fined 1,000 Saudi riyals. The fines will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.