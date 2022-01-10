‘In talks with other parties’: Goa BJP minister Michael Lobo resigns

Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo resigned from the post of Goa Minister on Monday, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Lobo said that he is in talks with other political parties and will soon resign from the BJP to join another party.

‘I’ve resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I’ll also resign as MLA and will see what step to take next’, Lobo said. ‘I don’t see Manohar Parrikar’s legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP. I’m in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we’re looked at, especially party workers. I’ll resign from BJP too. Whichever party I join, I will ensure that they win maximum seats’, he added.

Also read: Shashi Tharoor’s new ‘word of the day’ is another dig at BJP

Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.