Mahzooz Draw: 21 lucky winners share 1 million  UAE dirhams

Dubai: 21 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 59th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The lucky winners took home Dh 47,619 each. They matched four out of the five winning numbers which were (2, 14, 40, 43, 45).

Three other lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams. The winning IDs were 9770196, 9762643, 9811503, which belonged to Mary, Anckur, and Jashim respectively. Additionally, 1,216 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh 1,725,600.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, January 15, at 9pm.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.