Massive fire breakout at New York building; 19 including 9 children dead

New York: At least 19 people including nine children were killed after a major fire broke out in a residential apartment building at Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

 

 

Mayor Eric Adams expressed his grief and noted that it is one of the worst fires they have witnessed in modern times, in the city of New York. The tragedy was triggered by a faulty heater that sparked the fire and filled the high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, injuring over 60 people. 13 of them are still in critical condition in the hospital.

 

 

‘Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 33 EAst 181 Street in the Bronx. There are 31 serious injuries to civilians’, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) tweeted. The FDNY also posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

