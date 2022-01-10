‘Modi’s sweet gesture’: 100 pairs of jute shoes for temple workers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute shoes to those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham. This is located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The Kashi Vishwanath Dham is a major Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, which is also his Lok Sabha constituency and is one of the most popular cities in Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, he inaugurated phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project and gave flowers to workers who participated in its construction.

According to Indian news agency ANI, PM Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear to the workers as a gift after learning that they have to work barefoot in his country. It is forbidden for people who perform Seva, security guards, sanitation workers, and other workers to wear footwear made of leather or rubber in temple premises.

In order to prevent those performing their duties from being barefoot in the freezing cold, PM Modi ordered 100 pairs of jute footwear. He sent them over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham right away. A government source has also revealed that PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps an eye on all developments in Varanasi.