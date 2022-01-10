Oman ruler pardons 229 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander and ruler of Oman has pardoned 229 prisoners including 70 foreigners. The Royal decree for this has issued by the Oman ruler.

Also Read: Season pass rates for Expo 2020 Dubai reduced

The decision coincides with the occasion of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s assumption of the reins of power in the country.