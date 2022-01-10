Senior Congress MLA joins BJP

Imphal: Senior Congress leader in Manipur, Chaltonlien Amo has joined BJP. Amo joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupedra Yadav, who is also the party in-charge of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi. The tribal leader joined the ruling party just one day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates for Assembly election in the state.

Chaltonlien Amo is the sitting MLA of Tipaimukh and is the vice president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Amo is the 15th MLA to quit the Congress after the 2017 assembly polls.

Congress emerged as the single largest party in 2017 with 28 seats but could not form the government. The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats, stitched together a coalition government with the support of 4 National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs, 4 Naga People’s Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.

The voting for Manipur will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The votes for the 60-member assembly will be counted on March 10.