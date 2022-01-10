Shashi Tharoor’s new ‘word of the day’ is another dig at BJP

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took another jibe at the BJP government at the Centre, by introducing a new word – ‘anocracy’, through a sarcastic tweet on Sunday.

‘A word we’d better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties & institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability (sic)’, the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted.

A word we'd better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties& institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 9, 2022

The tweet came just a day after the Election Commission announced the poll dates for five states as Congress tries to revive its fortunes after several election setbacks over the last few years.

Also read: PM Modi announces 26 December to be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’