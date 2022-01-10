Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The gain in the banking and auto shares supported the upward rally of equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 60,396, higher by 191 points or 1.07%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,003. Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.84% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 1.28%. All sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled in green. The overall market breadth on BSE was positive as 2,646 shares advanced and 992 shares declined.

The top gainer in the market were UPL, Hero MotoCorp, Titan, SBI, ITC, Maruti, L&T, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were Wipro, Nestle India, Divi’s Lab, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s and PowerGrid.