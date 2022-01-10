‘You’ll never know when it hits you’: Shan Rahman tests positive for Covid-19

Music composer-singer Shaan Rahman informed through his Instagram handle that he has tested positive for Covid- 19. Shaan noted that he had symptoms from last Wednesday onwards but since he had limited contact with the outside world, and thought it to be a usual viral fever. Still, he opted for an RTPCR test and chose self-quarantine.

Shaan Rahman posted a picture of his RTPCR test result on his official Instagram handle and penned a note on the situation. He said that the first couple of days were a bit rough and tough with severe headaches, shivering, and cold. He also noted that he always maintained Covid appropriate behaviour and urged everyone to do so.

‘My RTPCR test came Positive yesterday. I’ll get back into shape. Though slowly yet steadily. I’ll keep you guys posted. Do keep me in your prayers and please be safe all of you. Wear masks at ALL times. You’ll never know when it hits you. Never underestimate this thing. Better be safe than sorry. Take care all of you . . . Love, S’, he concluded the note.

On the work front, Shaan Rahman is active in the industry with musical works in the upcoming films ‘John Luther’, ‘Love Jihad’, ‘Aadu 3’, ‘Paathira Kurbana’, and several other projects.