Explosion kills school children in Afghan; Ministry claims gas tank blast

Kabul: Nine children were killed and 4 more injured in a gas tank leakage resulting in an explosion, in the Lalpora area of eastern Nangarhar province, on Monday. According to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, students of the local Warsak elementary school were killed in the blast.

Reportedly, the event occurred near a school in the district’s Biganana neighbourhood, said The Khaama Press. Hukum Khan, the village patriarch, had previously told the media that a student at the school wanted to sell old artillery that had detonated. However, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry Engineer Izam denied the explosion of artillery in the district, the news agency reported.

