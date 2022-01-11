Actress assault case: Investigation team to record confidential statement of Balachandra Kumar

Kochi: The investigation team will record director Balachandra Kumar’s confidential statement in the actress assault case today. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has directed the probe team to record his statements in the wake of his revelations against actor Dileep.

The FIR registered by the Crime Branch based on the allegations levelled by Balachandra Kumar was submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Aluva. The new case against actor Dileep has been registered based on the complaint given by DySP S P Baiju Paulose, the investigating officer in the actress assault case.

Meanwhile, Dileep and five men have been booked for conspiring and threatening the investigation officers probing the case. His brother Anoop and brother-in-law are second (A2) and third (A3) accused, respectively. Babu Chemanganad, Appu and an unidentified person have been named in the FIR. According to Balachandra Kumar’s statement, Dileep and his men allegedly tried to endanger the lives of the investigation officials. The Crime Branch Superintendent, M P Mohanachandran Nair is in charge of the investigation.