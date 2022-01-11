Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni aka Harshaali receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award

Actress Harshaali Malhotra, who played Munni or Shahida in Salman Khan’s 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ earned the coveted Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2021. Harshaali uploaded a photo from the event on her Instagram account on Monday and wrote, ‘Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)’.

Harshaali was dressed in a gorgeous white and pink lehenga for the private celebration. She also shared a photo of herself clutching the prize, which she dedicated to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, and Mukesh Chhabra.

Harshaali portrayed Shahida, popularly known as ‘Munni’, a Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and returns home with the assistance of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, in the film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. Her portrayal as a mute girl was highly acclaimed, earning her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, making her the youngest nominee in the category.

