BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile successfully test-fired from INS Visakhaptnam off West Coast

New Delhi: India successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile from the Indian Navy’s INS Visakhapatnam warship on Tuesday. The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

‘Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely’, DRDO official said. The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) represents the Indian side. ‘The sea to sea variant of the missile was test-fired at the maximum range and hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy’, the official added.

Also read: Kerala to introduce multimodal action plan to ensure treatment for all during Covid 3rd wave: Health minister

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on all its surface platforms. An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.