China suspends US flights after detecting Covid-19 cases

After multiple passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China, China has ordered the cancellation of more than two dozen scheduled flights from the United States in recent weeks.

Under the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, China’s aviation regulator has ordered the cancellation of eight scheduled U.S. passenger airline flights for Shanghai: four by United Airlines and two each by Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

Delta said it halted Detroit-Shanghai flights last Friday and Jan. 14 owing to a Chinese rule mandating “all impacted carriers” to “stop inbound service on specified China aircraft” if passengers test positive for COVID-19.

Since December, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has cancelled at least 22 other U.S.-bound flights operated by Chinese carriers, including eight by China Southern Airlines Co.

The extremely contagious Omicron variety is causing an outbreak in the United States, with 132,646 persons hospitalised with COVID on Monday, breaking the previous high of 132,051 established in January 2021. In the last ten days, the seven-day average for new cases has risen to 704,000.

United Airlines announced it would have to cancel flights from San Francisco to Shanghai on January 15, 19, 22, and 26. The Chicago-based airline flies four times a week from San Francisco to Shanghai.