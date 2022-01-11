Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu on January 16, check out new COVID-19 guidelines

The Tamil Nadu government increased its Covid measures on Monday in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases across the state. The new limitations, which are in addition to existing restrictions, will be in effect until January 31. The announcement came on the same day that Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 new coronavirus cases.

The MK Stalin-led administration has also advised citizens to get completely vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible and has requested traders and commercial organisations to stock hand sanitiser and adhere to the government’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

More on the new Covid 19 guidelines in TN – Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, all places of worship will be closed for the public from January 14 to January 18, total lockdown on January 16, outstation buses operating ahead of the Pongal festival will have only 75% occupancy.