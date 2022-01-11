Huge setback to BJP ahead of polls; Top UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP; joins SP

Lucknow: In a major setback to the BJP ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, state minister and senior party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). Maurya, who represents the Padrauna constituency, was Minister of Labour, Employment, Coordination in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. Reportedly, Maurya, a five-term MLA, may also take a few more ministers and MLAs with him.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a powerful Other Backward Class (OBC) leader, joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). ‘Despite a divergent ideology, I worked with dedication in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. But because of the grave oppression of Dalits, OBCs, farmers, unemployed and small businessmen, I am resigning,’ Maurya, tweeted along with his resignation letter. Roshan Lal Verma, a three-time MLA, also reportedly declared that he was leaving the BJP with Maurya.

Welcoming the senior leader to his party, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that there will be a ‘revolution of social justice’. ‘Warm welcome and greetings to popular leader Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP! There will be a revolution of social justice~ There will be change in 22’, Yadav tweeted, along with a picture of him and Maurya.