Kerala to introduce multimodal action plan to ensure treatment for all during Covid 3rd wave: Health minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that a multimodal action plan has been prepared to be rolled out in the state if the COVID-19 infections spiral out of control. Through the multimodal action plan, facilities of the hospitals including basic amenities, surveillance tools, testing strategy and oxygen availability will be improved by considering the number of patients admitted to general wards and ICU in hospitals.

The action plan was designed in three phases as per the increase in COVID cases and the prime focus will be to equip the hospitals to cope with the next phase of COVID spread. Thereby, the hospitals can ensure the treatment to all, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister also informed that 30,895 persons in the state were inoculated with the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day. It includes 19,549 health workers, 2,635 COVID frontline workers and 8,711 people above 60 years with comorbidities. She added that 35% of the children in the age group between 15 to 18 were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kerala.