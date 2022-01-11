Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19; admitted to ICU

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Monday.

‘Didi is admitted to ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr Pratik Samdani is treating her and he says that there is nothing serious but she needs to be kept in ICU for precautionary reasons seeing her age. We hope she will recover soon. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers,’ Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna was quoted by ANI.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is fondly called the ‘Nightingale of India’. The legendary singer has reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974, and was ranked by the Guinness Book of Records as the most recorded artiste in the history. She became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001, and was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.