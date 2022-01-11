‘Nude threat’ to actress: 24-year-old arrested by Mumbai police

Mumbai police recently arrested a 24-year-old conman claiming to be a Bollywood casting director and defrauding a Bengali actor. Apparently, the conman had taken half-naked pictures of the actor and threatened to make them public.

According to police reports, the youth was identified as Om Prakash Tiwari (24). Tiwari had allegedly conned many people in the past and this is not the first time he has pulled off a scam of this type. He was reportedly doing photo shoots for young and vulnerable people, promising that he would get them jobs on Netflix’s web series. Later, he threatened to make the photos viral.

In December 2021, he had contacted the actor via Facebook. Afterward, he invited her to Mumbai for a visit. The actor was then subjected to nude photoshoots in the name of audition, and was later blackmailed by being threatened with having the photos leaked online.

According to reports, the victim is a resident of Kolkata. Previously, she had worked in a number of Bengali movies. The actor had filed a complaint with the Malad police after she flew down to Mumbai in the hope of landing a role in a web series. According to the FIR, Tiwari is charged with violating sections 345A and 67A of the IPC. The man was arrested within 48 hours of the complaint. Efforts are being made to learn the identities of the others he may have duped in the same manner.