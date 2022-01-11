PM Modi to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 11 medical institutions in Tamil Nadu through video conference as well as the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai (CICT), on Wednesday at 4 pm.

The new medical institutions are expected to cost roughly Rs 4,000 crore, with the Union government contributing around Rs 2,145 crore and the Tamil Nadu government contributing the remaining

Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri are the districts where new Medical Colleges are being developed. The establishment of these medical institutions is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing efforts to promote cheap medical education and enhance health facilities throughout the country.

The new medical colleges, which will have a total capacity of 1450 seats, will be built under the Centrally Sponsored programme of ‘Establishing of New Medical Colleges Attached With Existing District/Referral Hospitals.’

Medical colleges are built under the programme in regions where neither a government nor a private medical college exists. The number of MBBS seats has climbed by 79.6% (from 51,348 to 92,222 seats) over the previous seven years, while the number of Post-Graduate seats has increased by 80.7% (from 31,185 seats to 56374 seats).

Prior to 2014, the total number of medical seats was roughly 82,500. There has been a rise of roughly 80%, or 66,000 seats, in the previous seven years. The overall number of medical colleges (including public and private) has expanded by roughly 54%, from 387 to 596.

The Prime Minister’s ambition to maintain and preserve Indian history and promote classical languages is being realised with the opening of a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai.