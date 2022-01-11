Sushant starrer ‘Chhichhore’ collects Rs 12cr on 1st weekend in China

Chhichhore, a 2019 film featuring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was released in China last week. After a strong start, the film grossed 1.7 million dollars [Rs. 12.60 crore] in its first weekend.

In this box office analysis, we look at Chhichhore’s opening weekend box office numbers and compare them to past Bollywood films that have opened in this market. Chhichhore is the 16th greatest opening weekend grosser in China, despite not being able to match the success of prior releases. Following in the footsteps of films such as Kaabil, which grossed USD 1.85 million [Rs. 13.71 crore], Sultan, which grossed USD 3.01 million [Rs. 22.31 crore], and others, the film’s first-week box office earnings are expected to climb.

According to trade estimates, Chhichhore is more than likely to have a solid run at the Chinese box office, given the present pandemic scenario and the fact that new film production has been severely limited. If that wasn’t enough, the relevant issue that has already resonated with Chinese audiences would undoubtedly benefit Chhichhore.