Tata Group to replace Vivo as Title sponsor of IPL

Tata Group, one of largest business conglomerates of India, is all set to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of Indian Premier League from this year, the event’s governing council decided in a meeting on Tuesday. ‘Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor’, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to the news agency PTI.

Vivo had a deal of Rs 2200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022. But after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the brand took a break for a year with Dream11 replacing it. However, even as speculations raged , they were looking out to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder, Vivo were back as IPL tittle sponsor in 2021.

