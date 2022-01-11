The United States issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for Canada

As a result of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US State Department cautioned people against travel to neighbouring Canada on Monday.

The CDC raised its travel warning for Canada to “Level Four: Very High,” advising Americans to stay away, while the State Department issued a “Level Four: Do Not Travel” caution for Canada on Monday, citing COVID-19 spike.

Curacao was also raised to Level Four by the CDC, which classifies around 80 sites across the world as Level Four.

In November, the US eased restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign citizens crossing its land borders with Canada and Mexico, putting an end to the limitations imposed on non-essential visitors which came into force in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.