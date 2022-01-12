Abu Dhabi announces paid parking days, toll-free hours

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that the paid street parking (Mawaqif) and the toll gate (Darb) systems will remain the same and won’t be affected by the new UAE weekend system until further notice.

The Darb toll gate system will be working from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday. Fridays and public holidays are free. For Mawaqif will work from 8am to 12 am on Saturday to Thursday. ITC’s customer happiness centers will operate from Monday to Thursday (7am to 3pm) and on Friday (7am to 12pm).

Drivers passing through the Darb toll gates need to pay a toll fee of Dh4 for peak hours from Saturday to Thursday (7 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm). Total toll charges for a day had been capped at Dh16 with Dh200 per month for the first car, Dh150 for the second car and Dh100 for any additional car.