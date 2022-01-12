Abu Dhabi Health Services Company launches new app for visa screening appointments

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has launched the Seha Visa Screening App to simplify the process of booking an appointment at Seha’s Disease Prevention & Screening Centres for residents. The Seha Visa Screening App is available on iOS and Android phones through the App Store and Google Play.

For visa renewals, all residents in Abu Dhabi are required to visit Disease Prevention & Screening Centres to undergo the medical check-up. At present, clients visited the centres on a walk-in basis, but with the new app, residents now have the option to select an allotted time to suit them.

The centres are located in Abu Dhabi City, Mussafah, Al Shahama, Baniyas and Etihad Visa Screening Centre in addition to Sweihan, Madinat Zayed, Delma, Sila, Ghayathi and Al Marfa in Al Ain.