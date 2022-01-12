After Maurya, another UP Minister and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan quits BJP

Lucknow: Just a day after Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation, another Uttar Pradesh minister and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), in a major setback to the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Dara Singh Chauhan served as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the Yogi Adityanath government. He resigned from the post on Wednesday alleging the neglect of the backward classes and dalits by the government. ‘I worked with dedication but I am resigning as I am hurt by this government’s oppressive attitude towards the backward, deprived sections, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth and the neglect of quota for the backward and Dalits’, Chauhan wrote in his resignation letter.

The flow is expected to continue in coming days as hinted by the resigned leaders, which will have a huge impact on the assembly elections in one of the most politically vital state for BJP. Two ministers and four MLAs have quit the ruling party so far, and are set to join the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav.