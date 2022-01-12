America to assist Ukraine if Russia cuts power supply

A top Biden administration source told the local media that the United States is considering a variety of contingency strategies to assist Ukraine if Russia cuts off energy supply.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to a small group of reporters, said that the United States is convinced that the European partners will agree to impose significant economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine.

According to the official, as European officials have become more aware of the gravity of the threat posed by a Russian invasion of Ukraine, they have been “more candid” about the necessity for a strong reaction.

The official stated that US authorities are aware of the possible impact of a drop in Russian energy supply on Ukraine’s energy supply, as well as Europe’s, if Ukraine is invaded.

“We’re working very hard to identify and manage those risks with a variety of contingency measures,” the person added.

Asia has an above-average natural gas inventory and that Norway is a significant liquefied natural gas producer. The Netherlands, Italy, and Qatar, as well as the United States, have supplies to assist Ukraine with, the source added.