Anti-vaccination protesters attempt to invade Bulgaria’s parliament

During a big rally against coronavirus restrictions in downtown Sofia on Wednesday, anti-vaccine protesters attempted to storm the Bulgarian parliament and briefly scuffled with police officers.

Tensions flared an hour after nearly 3,000 people rallied in front of the parliament building to demand the repeal of a required health pass that they claimed violated their rights and was a backdoor way of forcing people to get vaccinated.

Protesters pushed back a police cordon around parliament and reached the building’s front doors, with many arriving on buses for the event.

Instead of breaking in, they called on legislators to come out and address their issues. Several individuals were injured, including police officers, during the brief fights.

They screamed “Freedom” and “Mafia” and denounced all anti-virus efforts while waving national flags and flags of the ultra-nationalist Revival party, which organised the event.